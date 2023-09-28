'AR Bomber Jacket' Book Launch Acts As An Explosive Wake-Up Call To Ignite Change For Gun Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Committed to facilitating discussions concerning gun violence and school shootings, This Is America Clothing Company launches new book and marketing campaign

- Brandon McNichols, President of This Is America Clothing CompanyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This Is America Clothing Company, the visionary creator behind the satirical concealed carry jacket that can fit more than 20 million different assault-style weapons, is thrilled to announce the release of their groundbreaking book, "This Is America Clothing Company Presents The AR Bomber Jacket," available for purchase on Amazon . This provocative literary work aims to challenge societal norms by addressing the pressing need for comprehensive gun control measures in the United States, all complemented by a distinctive and thought-provoking marketing campaign."Our mission is to shine a spotlight on the critical issue of gun violence in America,” said Brandon McNichols, President of This Is America Clothing Company.“We intend to ignite conversations, foster awareness, and drive substantive change. The AR Bomber Jacket symbolizes the absurdity of our current gun laws.”Employing a contemporary approach reminiscent of Jonathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal," McNichols tackles the contentious topics of lax gun laws, assault-style weaponry, and the Gun Show Loophole. The book commences by introducing a fictitious product-the AR Bomber Jacket-purportedly designed as a concealed-carry garment allowing users to conceal assault-style weapons. This startling concept is deliberately provocative, intended to initially shock and arouse outrage, directing focus towards the urgent need for reform.To amplify their message, This Is America Clothing Company has crafted an augmented reality catalog. When users engage specific items in the catalog through their smartphones, AR elements come to life on screen, delivering impactful messages and profound insights.In addition to distributing catalogs to elected officials and influential figures, the company has launched an interactive hotline at (833) 666-AR15. Callers are treated to gun-themed music, interspersed with McNichols acting as an emcee, passionately discussing key gun control issues."We are confident that our distinctive approach will galvanize individuals to take action and advocate for change. This book is not merely a statement; it's a resounding call for a safer America," McNichols emphasized.The catalog is available for purchase on Amazonoffering an immersive experience for readers and consumers alike. For more information and updates, please visit .About This Is America Clothing CompanyThis Is America Clothing Company is devoted to raising awareness about the pressing need for comprehensive gun control reform in the United States. Through provocative storytelling and innovative marketing campaigns, the company aims to engage and inspire individuals to take action towards creating a safer America. For more information and updates, please visit .###

