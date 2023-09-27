Head Of State Receives Letters Of Credence From Newly Appointed Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received the letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Estonian Republic to Ukraine Annely Kolk, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek, Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Antal Heizer, and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia at the St. Sophia of Kyiv National Conservation Area, President Zelensky thanked Estonia for its unwavering and substantive support of Ukraine during the full-scale Russian aggression.

In her turn, Ambassador Annely Kolk noted that she was honored to work in Ukraine and to be among Ukrainians today, and that she had dreamed of it.

Speaking with Ambassador of Slovenia Mateja Prevolšek, the President of Ukraine noted the significant assistance provided by Slovenia, namely 10 defense support packages, as well as humanitarian aid provided since the beginning of the Russian full-scale aggression.

“We thank Slovenia for supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity, for all your support at the EU level,” Zelensky stressed.

In the course of the meeting, the parties noted that Slovenia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2024, would make every effort to bring a lasting and just peace closer to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, at the meeting with Ambassador of Hungary Antal Heizer, President Zelensky expressed hope that the Hungarian leadership would participate in the second International Summit on Food Security.

The Head of State separately touched upon the issue of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. He emphasized the need to reach a mutually acceptable solution following the negotiations between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

The parties discussed cooperation in the context of Ukraine's European integration.

Congratulating Katarina Mathernova on her appointment as the new EU Ambassador to Ukraine, the Head of State noted that European integration was one of the key priorities for Ukraine and was very important for the entire Ukrainian society, both civilians and the military.

“We are facing a challenge, yet a very pleasant one for us – to start negotiations on future EU membership,” Zelensky mentioned.

A reminder that earlier today Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received the letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris, and Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine