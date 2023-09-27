White House: Potential Gov't Shutdown Would Have Damaging Impacts On US Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- With less than one week before the end of the fiscal year, the White House said extreme House Republicans are playing partisan games with peoples' lives and "marching our country toward a government shutdown."

The potential shutdown "would have damaging impacts across the country-including risking significant delays for travelers and forcing air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Officers to work without pay, the White house warned on Wednesday.

During an Extreme Republican Shutdown, more than 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Officers - in addition to thousands of other Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel - would have to show up to do their critical jobs without getting paid until funding becomes available.

"In previous shutdowns, this led to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country.

"Additionally, an Extreme Republican Shutdown would halt air traffic controller training-potentially leading to long-term disruptions to the industry at a moment when we've seen critical progress filling a backlog of controllers," the statement reads.

The reason these transportation priorities are now at risk: extreme House Republicans' relentless efforts to slash funding for vital programs rather than work in a bipartisan manner to keep the government open and address emergency needs for the American people.

House Republicans have turned their backs on the bipartisan budget deal that two-third of them voted for just a few months ago and instead proposed a continuing resolution (CR) that proposes devastating cuts to programs that millions of hardworking Americans count on - including rail safety inspections and the Transportation Security Administration.

Their extreme CR also fails to provide the urgent funding President Biden requested to avoid disruptions to FAA air traffic operations, it added. (end)

amm.gb









