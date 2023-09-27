Ranil Wickremesinghe Off To Germany

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Germany early this morning (27) to participate in the Leaders Dialogue session, the inaugural event of the 'Berlin Global Dialogue.'

This global high-level forum gathers influential decision-makers and leaders from the realms of politics, business and society, alongside young visionaries.

At the Dialogue's commencement, President Wickremesinghe is slated to deliver the opening remarks and delve into discussions on pressing geopolitical and economic challenges. The Berlin Global Dialogue is scheduled from September 28th to 29th and will host numerous high-level representatives on its sidelines.

During his stay in Germany, President Wickremesinghe is set to engage in a working visit that includes meetings with prominent figures such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, key ministers, members of the German Parliament and representatives from the Association of German Chambers of Commerce & Industry (DHIK).

This conference is expected to draw the presence of notable leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President Charles Michel and an array of ministers specializing in foreign affairs and economic policy, as well as finance experts from across the globe. Furthermore, global top executives from various industries will also be in attendance.

The conference is to be held at the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) campus, a historically significant venue that once housed the former East German State Council and the Federal Chancellery of unified Germany.

As part of the working visit, Chief of Staff and National Security Advisor to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka, is scheduled to engage in discussions with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to Chancellor Scholz, Jens Plötner.

Additionally, Foreign Secretary Ms. Aruni Wijewardane will meet with her counterpart at the German Foreign Office, State Secretary Dr. Thomas Bagger.

The delegation will also include other distinguished members, such as Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Stabilization, Recovery and Growth, Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga; Advisor to the Finance Minister and Economist, Deshal De Mel; and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Germany, Ms. Varuni Muthukumarana.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to Germany is expected to foster important diplomatic ties and discussions on global issues of significance.