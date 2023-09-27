Amir Sends Condolence To President And Prime Minister Of Iraq

Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a message of condolence to the President of Iraq H E Dr. Abdul Latif Rashid and the Prime Minister H E Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on the victims of the fire in Nineveh Governorate, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

