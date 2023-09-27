150 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton heads to auction in Paris

(MENAFN) A remarkable discovery in the world of paleontology is set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike as a 150 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton prepares to go under the hammer in Paris. The auction will be conducted by the esteemed Parisian auction house, Hotel Drouot, which is responsible for overseeing the sale of this extraordinary fossil.



The fossil in question is an astonishingly well-preserved specimen of a colossal plant-eating dinosaur that once roamed the regions of North America and Europe during the Late Jurassic period. Named "Barry" in honor of paleontologist Barry James, who unearthed and meticulously restored its remains in Wyoming during the early 2000s, this dinosaur represents a rare and invaluable scientific find.



Hotel Drouot, in a recent statement, provided insights into the unique nature of Barry, describing it as an adult specimen of Camptosauridae, a member of the Iguanodontidae family—one of the earliest known dinosaur groups to be discovered. Standing tall at an impressive height of 2 meters (approximately 6.6 feet) and measuring a staggering 5 meters in length, Barry's skeleton is almost entirely complete, a feature that sets it apart as an extraordinary and exceptionally rare find.



The upcoming auction is generating considerable anticipation, with experts estimating that Barry could command a substantial price. It is projected that this remarkable piece of prehistoric history could fetch as much as €1.2 million (equivalent to USD1.27 million) when it goes up for bidding, highlighting the immense value and fascination surrounding these ancient creatures that once roamed our planet millions of years ago.

