New York judge finds Trump liable for pervasive fraud in landmark lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a significant development, a New York judge, Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court, has delivered a ruling on Tuesday that alleges former U.S. Leader Donald Trump and his business committed multiple instances of fraud over several years. This ruling arises from a civil lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General Letitia James's Office. Judge Engoron's decision establishes that Trump and his company engaged in deceptive practices by providing "fraudulent valuations" of their assets to banks. These inflated valuations were then used to obtain more favorable loan and insurance terms for Trump, his two eldest sons, and their business endeavors.



Judge Engoron's ruling carries immediate consequences. He has ordered the cancellation of all business certificates held by Trump and his co-defendants in the state of New York. Furthermore, the judge has mandated that they propose no more than three potential independent receivers who will oversee the dissolution of the limited liability companies that have now been canceled. This directive is to be executed within a span of ten days.



In addition to these measures, Judge Engoron has issued a financial penalty against five of Trump's legal representatives. These lawyers are required to pay fines of $7,500 each within a timeframe of 30 days. The fines were imposed due to their involvement in advancing what the court deemed as frivolous arguments during the legal proceedings.



The defendants in this case encompass a range of individuals and entities, with Donald Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, and controller Jeffrey McConney being prominent figures among them. The lawsuit reflects a significant legal development and raises questions about the potential implications and legal consequences for Donald Trump and his business empire as the case progresses.

