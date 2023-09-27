Kerala: Entrepreneur Commits Suicide After Bank's Intimidation In Kottayam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: The family has made serious allegations against the bank in the case of the suicide of a entrepreneur in Aymanam Kudayampadi, Kottayam. An entrepreneur identified as Binu K C (50) committed suicide on Monday afternoon in Kottayam.

The family told Asianet News that Binu committed suicide because of threats from a Karnataka Bank employee.



Binu was running a shoe shop at Kudayampadi Junction.

Binu's daughter said that the bank employee repeatedly entered the shop and threatened him with the default of two months' dues.

The family has levelled serious allegations against Pradeep, an employee of the Karnataka bank. Daughter Nandana also revealed that Binu had said that the bank employee would be responsible if he died.

Binu took a loan of Rs 5 lakh for the purpose of the shop. Before this, Binu had taken a loan twice from the same bank and paid it back correctly. This time, Binu was unable to pay Rs 14,000. The amount has not been paid for the last two months.

As per reports, there was also a situation where money was forcibly taken from the shop. Every day, an official from the bank used to come to the shop. Binu was afraid of the bank employees. Then Binu came home yesterday afternoon and hanged himself. Binu has two daughters. The family has filed a police complaint against the bank.