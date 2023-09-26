Sharjah Ruler Visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MUSCAT, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited on Tuesday afternoon the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed on the Mosque's facilities, which have been constructed in the traditional Islamic architectural style with an Omani touch and in line with the current designs and standards. The mosque has a total capacity of 20,000 worshipers with a major prayer hall that can accommodate 6,500 people on an area of 416 thousand square meters.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the Mosque's history and its most prominent specifications, architectural styles, and engineering arts that were used in its construction, shedding light on the Mosque's most significant efforts with its religious and cultural facilities.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also visited the Mosque's library, which contains 20,000 volumes in various fields of sciences and Islamic and humanitarian culture. His Highness had a look at a collection of rare Islamic manuscripts dating back hundreds of years.

The Mosque has a variety of facilities, such as the Institute of Islamic Sciences, which offers activities in several general and specialised Islamic sciences. The Mosque also include a conference and seminar hall, and other amenities.

During the visit, His Highness left an entry in the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque's VIP Guestbook, during which he highlighted the remarkable significance of the Mosque, underscoring its Islamic impact on Muslims.

Then, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and the crowds of worshipers performed the Maghrib prayer at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi were accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Omani Minister of Information; His Excellency Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.