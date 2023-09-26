WeTel Television Presents: Comedy Junction Terminal 1 – A Night of Unforgettable Laughter in Dubai

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) WeTel Television, a leading entertainment platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming comedy extravaganza, "Comedy Junction - Terminal 1,” promising a night of uproarious humour and non-stop laughter that will leave the audience in stitches. The live comedy show will take place at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, on November 26, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.



Prepare for a laughter-filled night with a star-studded lineup of the funniest comedians in the industry: Krushna Abhishek, known for his infectious energy and hilarious anecdotes that guarantee fits of laughter; Kiku Sharda, a comedic powerhouse, ready to leave the audience in splits with his unmatched wit; Rajiv Thakur, a comedic genius who promises a night of entertainment like no other; and Shakeel Siddiqui, a crowd favourite, known for his unique comedic style that never fails to amuse.



Arman Khan, Director of WeTel TV, is the creative force driving Comedy Junction. With a passion for delivering lighthearted fun, he envisions an evening that will be etched in the audience's memories. “We're thrilled to bring 'Comedy Junction' to Dubai, a city known for its vibrant energy and love for entertainment. We aim to create an event that leaves a lasting imprint of joy on everyone who attends,” he said.



“Prepare for an extraordinary show featuring some of the most exceptional comedic talent in the industry. This upcoming event promises a spectacular experience, filled with moments of pure hilarity that will have you laughing from start to finish," shares Prof. Adil Matin, President of WeTel TV.



Comedy Junction is set to be an evening filled with infectious laughter, witty banter, and comedic brilliance. It's an event perfect for comedy enthusiasts of all ages. Don't miss the chance to experience the hilarity that awaits at WeTel TV's Comedy Junction. Bring your friends, family, and colleagues for a memorable night of laughter and camaraderie.

