Fanuc India Joins Forces With Marshall Machines To Drive Innovation In CNC Machine Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fanuc India, a global leader in CNC controls and industrial automation for machine tools, has announced a strategic partnership with Marshall Machines Limited, a pioneering force in smart, automated, robotic CNC machines and Industry 4.0 technologies. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the machine tool manufacturing landscape in India and beyond.



Mr. Suzuki, the Head of Fanuc India, recently visited Marshall Machines Factories to discuss the exciting prospects of this partnership. Fanuc, headquartered in Japan, is renowned for its cutting-edge CNC controls and automation solutions, making them the front-runners in the industry. Marshall Machines Limited, on the other hand, has made significant strides in innovation with a focus on providing holistic solutions to its customers, backed by a strong foundation of R&D and intellectual property.



During the meeting, Mr. Gaurav Sarup, a representative of Marshall Machines Limited, expressed his pride in Fanuc's decision to collaborate. He stated, "We are proud to share that Fanuc has volunteered to partner with Marshall Machines in the development of new products that will compete with imported machines from Japan and Europe. This support will enable Marshall to create immense value for the end customer, and the time required for product development will be significantly reduced thanks to this cooperation."



Fanuc India's admiration for Marshall Machines Limited's dedication to innovation is a testament to their shared vision for the future of machine tools. Both companies recognize the potential for Marshall Machines Limited to become the leading machine tool manufacturer in the coming years, driven by a commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to customers across various sectors, including automotive, consumer durables, engineering, electronics, steel, aerospace, medical equipment, and more.



This strategic partnership brings together two industry giants, each with its unique strengths, to push the boundaries of innovation in CNC machine tools. Fanuc India's wealth of experience and expertise in CNC controls and industrial automation will combine seamlessly with Marshall Machines Limited's forward-thinking approach to technology and automation.



Key Highlights of the Partnership:



1. Innovative Product Development: Fanuc India will collaborate closely with Marshall Machines Limited to develop cutting-edge CNC machines that will compete with those imported from Japan and Europe. This partnership will accelerate product development and introduce ground-breaking solutions to the market.



2. Enhanced Customer Value: The collaboration aims to provide end customers with greater value through advanced technologies and comprehensive solutions. Marshall Machines Limited's dedication to customer-centric approaches aligns perfectly with Fanuc India's commitment to excellence.



3. Industry Leadership: With Fanuc India's support, Marshall Machines Limited is poised to become a dominant player in the machine tool manufacturing industry. Their shared vision and focus on innovation will drive the transformation of the sector.



4. Technological Advancements: The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to push the boundaries of CNC controls and industrial automation. Together, they will usher in a new era of machine tool technology.



Mr. Suzuki, Head of Fanuc India, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, "Fanuc India is excited to join forces with Marshall Machines Limited. This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the Indian machine tool manufacturing industry. We believe that together, we can set new benchmarks and provide our customers with unparalleled solutions."



Marshall Machines Limited, founded on a strong foundation of research and development, has earned several patents in India and the USA. Their focus on smart, automated, and robotic CNC machines has garnered them a diverse customer base across multiple industries. With the support of Fanuc India, they are poised to expand their reach and influence, ultimately reshaping the future of CNC machine tools.



About Marshall Machines Limited:



Marshall Machines Limited is a pioneering force in smart, automated, robotic CNC machines and Industry 4.0 technologies. Driven by extensive research and development and backed by numerous patents in India and the USA, Marshall Machines Limited is recognized as a leader in the industry. Their customer base includes leading OEMs across various sectors, including automotive, consumer durables, engineering, electronics, steel, aerospace, medical equipment, and more.

Marshall CNC

Marshall Machines Limited

+91 161 5012406

email us here