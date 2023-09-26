Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Chelsea Diamond To The Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is thrilled to announce that our family continues to grow with the addition of Dr. Chelsea Diamond, who will join the practice beginning on October 6, 2023. A Merrick native and graduate of Calhoun High School, Dr. Diamond understands Long Island and is ready to help us better serve the people of our community. She's already part of our family in many ways, as she's married to Dr. David Hsu, who's become a popular sight at our Patchogue location since he first joined us in April.

Dr. Chelsea Diamond with her husband, Dr. David Hsu, their son Miles, and dog Bean

In fact, it was Dr. Hsu's experience with Babylon Dental Care that encouraged Dr. Diamond to come aboard herself. "Knowing David has loved working here and had an amazing experience inspired my choice," she said. "We both love how they care about their patients and the philosophy behind their approach to dental care. Not all practices are like that."

Jenn Brown, the practice's Director of Operations, echoes her enthusiasm. "I'm so happy to have a husband-and-wife duo on our team. It certainly worked out for Cliff and me as we built Babylon Dental Care over the last 40 years. It's such a blessing, and I'm excited to see how they collaborate and care for our families together."

For Dr. Diamond, dentistry has been a lifelong calling, and she already had her sights set on the field while she was still a child. "I had straight teeth and didn't need braces, but my older sister did. I was so jealous of her that I made my own retainers out of paperclips and gum," a bit of at-home orthodontia that, fortunately, has not had any lasting effects. But it does speak to the creativity that sparks her love of dentistry and has guided her throughout her career.

Dr. Diamond attended Binghamton University for her undergraduate work before matriculating to Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ, for her dental degree, where she met Dr. Hsu. From there, they moved to Austin, TX, a convenient halfway point between his family in Los Angeles and hers on Long Island. The birth of their son Miles and her desire to be close to her family as they raised him ultimately brought them to the area and, eventually, to Babylon Dental Care.

But while Dr. Hsu helped Dr. Diamond find her way to the practice, it's her own talent and insight that makes her such a valuable member of the team. Dr. Clifford and Jenn Brown have long prioritized serving as much of their community as possible. Dr. Diamond opens new doors for them with her experience in cosmetic cases and using Botox injections to treat patients with TMJ.

"While Botox doesn't stop patients from subconscious behaviors like clenching their jaws or grinding their teeth, it can help relieve the associated symptoms," she explains. "Reducing headaches, neck aches, and muscle discomfort has a huge impact on their lives."

So whether you're interested in learning more about this unique treatment option or you'd just like to schedule your next cleaning, Babylon Dental Care would like to hear from you. Give us a call today and come visit us at either of our conveniently located facilities!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

