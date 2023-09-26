Free Fire To Join Forces With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba For A Special Collaboration This Booyah Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Fans can soon lay their hands on iconic Demon Slayer collectibles, such as wearable bundles of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke

Players who log in to the game from Sep 26 to Oct 25 can also stand to win exclusive items for free, including Tengen's Bundle and Haganezuka Mask.

Garena Free Fire's widely anticipated collaboration with hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to arrive in the game tomorrow! The partnership will see the world's most downloaded mobile battle royale title team up with one of the best-selling anime series of all-time to launch exquisite in-game collectibles during Free Fire's Booyah Day celebrations this year.

This collaboration underlines Free Fire's commitment in delivering memorable and engaging experiences to its players. Since its inception in 2019, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has amassed a large global fanbase for not only its distinctive top-notch animation quality and gripping plot line, but also charming characters who are relentless in their pursuit of justice. This ties in with Free Fire's vision for its players to continuously achieve breakthroughs and persevere through battles to achieve victory.

From Sep 26 to Oct 25, Free Fire will release exclusive items designed in full Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aesthetic. Players can also secure limited-edition souvenirs for free through in-game missions, making this an event fans cannot miss!

Iconic collectibles up for grabs, including original Demon Slayer character bundles, themed accessories, emotes, and an arrival animation.

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to don classic outfits and accessories as seen on main characters in the anime. These include original bundles closely modeled after Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, as well as Sakonji Mask and Tanjiro Backpack. Players can also select from a range of Demon Slayer-themed emotes and an arrival animation to battle in style, namely:



Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool emote

Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote

Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting emote Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux arrival animation

Unlock exclusive Demon Slayer souvenirs such as Tengen's Bundle and Haganezuka Mask by completing in-game milestone missions.

Players who log in to Free Fire from Sep 26 to Oct 14 will also be greeted with a visually stunning special interface showcasing prominent elements from Demon Slayer. Upon entering the special interface, fans and players can take part in missions to redeem the following prizes:



Tengen's Bundle: Event Grand Prize

Haganezuka Mask: Only available on Oct 7 and 8

Tanjiro Style Backpack, Gloo Wall, and Pan

Tanjiro Style Avatar and Banner Zenitsu Style Jeep skin

In addition, select features in Free Fire will be decorated during the event to showcase the unique art style of Demon Slayer. Players can look forward to exploring the maps during their battles and snapping selfies with reskinned objects such as the airplane, airship, vending machine, and more!

Free Fire's in-game collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba runs exclusively from Sep 26 to Oct 25. Download the game and join in the fun now!

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the TV anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022. In February 2023, the world tour Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- premiered, and soon after, the TV anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc aired/streamed starting April. The production of the new TV anime series Hashira Training Arc which features Tanjiro, his comrades, and Hashira on a new journey has been confirmed.

It has captivated the hearts and minds of fans worldwide with its tragic tale of humans versus demons, intense sword fighting, charming characters, and even comical scenes.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.