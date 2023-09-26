Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro dies of cancer

(MENAFN) Matteo Messina Denaro, the notorious Italian mafia kingpin who was apprehended earlier this year, following a 30-year fugitive life, has passed away at the age of 61 due to cancer, as reported by local media. Italy's national news agency, ANSA, made the announcement early on Monday, marking the end of an era for the organized crime world.



The influential Cosa Nostra boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, had been serving multiple life sentences for his involvement in a string of murders and criminal activities. His demise was attributed to colon cancer, and it occurred at the San Salvatore hospital in L'Aquila, located in central Italy. Recent health complications had prompted his transfer from a maximum-security prison to the hospital. Tragically, Messina Denaro fell into a coma on Friday and never regained consciousness, ultimately succumbing to the illness.



The passing of Matteo Messina Denaro marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in Italy's fight against organized crime. His arrest earlier this year had been a momentous achievement for law enforcement, bringing to justice a figure who had eluded capture for decades. Nonetheless, his death leaves behind a complex legacy tied to the dark underworld of mafia operations and the enduring challenges of combating such criminal networks.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107144379