UAE Farmers Council Discusses Strengthening The Nation's Agricultural Sector Ahead Of The Season

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

HE Almheiri underlines the importance of enhancing the sustainability of the national

farms.

 Council's meeting discusses ways to promote the marketing of local agricultural products

in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 September 2023: Her Excellency Mariam Bint Mohammed

Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, underlined the role of the UAE

Farmers Council in strengthening the nation's agriculture sector and urged all stakeholders to enhance the competitiveness of agricultural products, strengthen domestic production, and optimise imports, ahead of the agricultural season.

Her Excellency was chairing the seventh meeting of the UAE Farmers Council, which met in

Ras Al Khaimah, to discuss ways to enhance the marketing of domestic agricultural products and strengthen their sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Eng Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant

Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and

Environment.

The UAE Farmers Council members, including officials, farmers and representatives of the

Manbat Markets team – a joint initiative between the Ministry of Climate Change and

Environment and Arada – attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, HE Mariam Almheiri said:“This Council serves an important role in

providing support to national farms and farmers to build a competitive national agricultural

sector that will contribute to increased domestic production. This reflects the UAE's commitment

to enhancing food security by promoting sustainable agricultural and food systems. This is

particularly relevant as we host the United Nations Climate Conference – COP28 – later this

year where we place great emphasis in transforming our agricultural systems for the future.”

HE Almheiri said the UAE is committed to developing a sustainable agricultural sector by

supporting national farms with advanced technology and encouraging them to leverage climate-smart agricultural practices. With the concerted efforts of the government, the farmers and the private sector, we can enhance national food security while contributing to the UAE's climate action efforts.”

Developments of the agricultural sector

The seventh meeting of the Farmers' Council discussed the latest developments in the national agricultural sector and reviewed plans for marketing agricultural products. The achievements made by the Council based on the recommendations of the previous meetings and the launch of a Guide for Agriculture Production Materials on the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's portal were also discussed.

The participants underpinned the need to enhance the sustainability of national farms by

strengthening partnerships and communication with the government and private sector. The impact of the Manbat Emirati Farmers Market initiative was highlighted and the pathways to achieve the goal of increasing the percentage of purchases by government contractors to 50% of the domestic production in 2023 and 100% by 2030.

The latest results of the National Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program initiative, which was

launched in November 2022, were also discussed.

In addition, the meeting highlighted the cooperation between the Farmers' Council and the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure on the solar energy project. This is part of a Farm Rehabilitation Project in partnership with the private sector, represented by accredited solar energy companies, with the goal of reducing energy and water consumption.

The meeting discussed the outputs of the Farmers' Council held in Abu Dhabi in coordination with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and the Council's meeting in Al Dhaid, Sharjah. Both events recorded significant participation by farmers and relevant stakeholders from the government and the private sectors.

The participating farmers were also introduced to the National Farms Sustainability Initiative,

and the financing solutions and agricultural technology provided by the Emirates Development Bank. They participants engaged in an open dialogue with the farmers on promoting the marketing of local agricultural products, and to address the challenges faced by the sector as well as potential solutions.

The Farmers' Council reviewed the regional programme on Red Palm Weevil (RPW)

Eradication in MENA region and the objectives of the proposed Farmer Field Schools (FFS)

programme by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to assist the member countries of in strengthening strategies and programs to combat red palm weevils.