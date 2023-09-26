Choice Financial Group Grows East Coast Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group.VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Choice Financial Group announced today they have acquired the Insurance Group of Connecticut, based in Madison, CT.The move marks Choice's first acquisition in the state of Connecticut and adds to Choice's growing presence throughout the East Coast from New Hampshire to Florida.“Partnering with Bob Hilb and the Choice group is exciting for us and our customers,” said President Michael Silberberg.“It was a logical next step for IGC as we continue to grow our business and strengthen our offerings to our customers.”“We welcome Michael and his team at IGC.” Said Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group.“This acquisition continues to fortify the Choice presence up and down the East Coast and adds a team of quality professionals to our family".About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.###For agency partnership opportunities, contact:Bob Hilb, Chief Executive Officer804-569-9625

