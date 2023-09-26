Market Study On Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market | Market Size, Share, Offerings, Forecast, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market was valued at US$ 22.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 20.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The rapid rise of e-commerce in Belgium and around the world has resulted in an increase in the number of shipments delivered to consumers' homes. Smart parcel lockers offer a safe and simple way to receive these packages, lowering the danger of theft or missing delivery.
Smart parcel lockers allow customers to pick up their shipments at any time of day or night. This convenience is especially tempting to those who are unable to receive deliveries during normal business hours. It also avoids the need for additional delivery efforts.
According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Belgium smart parcel locker market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, component, technology type, application, and deployment and geography/regions (including West Belgium, Midwest Belgium, Northeast Belgium, South Belgium) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Belgium smart parcel locker market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Belgium smart parcel locker market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization-
Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
On the basis of component, the hardware segment held the greatest share of the market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the basis of deployment, indoor deployment dominates the market since it is three times more expensive than outside deployment. On the basis of type, the modular parcel locker segment dominates the market, while cooling lockers for the fresh food segment are predicted to be the fastest expanding locker type.
Report Synopsis
| Report Metrics
| Details
| Base Year
| 2023
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Base Year Market Size
| US$ 22.7 million
| Market Size Forecast
| US$ 83.5 million
| Growth Rate
| 20.5%
| Key Market Drivers
|
Rapid growth of E-commerce Convenience and 24/7 Access Increasing urbanization trends
| Companies Profiled
|
Cubee Lowe & Fletcher, Inc. Decatel Quadient SA GANTNER Bpost Kern Limited SwipBox Metra Vendii Lockers Dongcheng Electronic Cainiao
Explore more about this report-
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Leading companies and smart parcel locker brands adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Belgium smart parcel locker market include,
In April 2023, InPost launched its new smart parcel locker system, the InPost CityBox. The InPost CityBox is a freestanding locker system that can be placed in a variety of locations, including public spaces, businesses, and residential buildings. In March 2023, Cleverbox launched its new smart parcel locker system, the Cleverbox Hub. The Cleverbox Hub is a modular system that can be customized to meet the needs of businesses and consumers.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Belgium smart parcel locker market growth include Cubee, Lowe & Fletcher, Inc., Decatel, Quadient SA, GANTNER, Bpost, Kern Limited, SwipBox, Metra, Vendii Lockers, Dongcheng Electronic, and Cainiao, among others.
Get A Free Sample-
RationalStat has segmented the Belgium Smart Parcel Locker market based on type, component, technology type, application, and deployment and region
Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component
Hardware Software Services Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Type
RFID Mobile Electronic Mechanical Touchpad Others Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
Retail Government Agencies Colleges and Universities Offices & Workspaces Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
Personal Storage Device Management Parcel & Document Delivery Corporate Mailroom Logistics & Warehousing
Device management Personal storage Parcel & document delivery Public Enterprises and Commercial Buildings Others (Residential, etc.)
Modular Parcel Lockers Cooling Lockers Postal Lockers Asset Lockers Retail Lockers Community Lockers Distribution Lockers Laundry Lockers Others (Self-Service Parcel Locker) Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Market
West Belgium Midwest Belgium Northeast Belgium South Belgium
For more information about this report-
Key Questions Answered in the Smart Parcel Locker Report:
What will be the market value of the Belgium smart parcel locker market by 2030? What is the market size of the Belgium smart parcel locker market? What are the market drivers of the Belgium smart parcel locker market? What are the key trends in the Belgium smart parcel locker market? Which is the leading region in the Belgium smart parcel locker market? What are the major companies operating in the Belgium smart parcel locker market? What are the market shares by key segments in the Belgium smart parcel locker market?
Running a year End discount of 20%-
Explore Our Trending Reports
Global Cutting Tools Market - Global Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Lead Acid Batteries Market - Global Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Automatic Smart Parcel Locker Market - Global Automatic Smart Parcel Locker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Shank Hooks Market - Global Shank Hooks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Power Tools Market - Global Power Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Conveyor System Maintenance Market - Global Conveyor System Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Pallet Pooling Market - Global Pallet Pooling Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Residential Boiler Market - Global Residential Boiler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Australia Automated Material Handling Equipment Market - Australia automated material handling equipment market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,245 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. Global Air Compressors Market - Global air compressors market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 41.32 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market - Global geothermal heat pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 14 billion in 2023.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client. Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews. Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance. Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
Tags Belgium Smart Parcel Locker Smart Parcel Locker Market Belgium Smart Parcel Belgium market report Related Links
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Europe Heat Pump Market Global Industrial Valve Market Global Welding Consumables Market Hungary Welding Equipment Market Global Warehouse Automation Market Global Electric Forklift Market Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Vietnam Diesel Generator Set Market
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107141836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.