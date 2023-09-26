Türkiye Condemns Attack On Police In Kosovo's North

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye on Sunday condemned an attack on police in Kosovo's
north which left one police officer dead, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
“We condemn the attack this morning (24 September) in the
village of Banjska in the Serb-majority Zvečan municipality in the
north of Kosovo, which resulted in the loss of life of one Kosovo
police officer and injury of other Kosovo police officers,” Turkish
Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.
In order to reduce the tension in the region and prevent
escalation, he said, it is imperative that all parties act with
restraint and refrain from violence.
“Dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability
in Kosovo and the region. As Türkiye, we will continue to support
the dialogue process,” Bigic added.
Ankara wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, Bigic said,
adding:“Our Embassy in Pristina also issued a statement condemning
the attack.”
Earlier, a police officer was killed and another injured in a
clash between a patrol unit of police and a group of armed ethnic
Serbs in northern Kosovo.
Serbia and Kosovo face many disputes as Belgrade sees its
neighbor as its territory and has blocked efforts for it to join
international organizations and obtain recognition from other
states.
The leaders of the two nations met in EU-facilitated talks in
Brussels to normalize relations. But, the parties have so far
struggled to implement the agreements reached.
