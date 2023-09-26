Alibaba Group Expresses Interest In Developing Direct Relations With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Chinese transnational company Alibaba Group expressed interest in developing direct relations with Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The information was announced during the visit of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov to the headquarters of the global e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

Thus, during the visit, Edil Baisalov got acquainted with the current activities, strategy, further development and innovative solutions of the company, which it is implementing around the world.

“In Kyrgyzstan, Alibaba is well known and tens of thousands of our citizens already use its services. More recently, decisions have been made at the government level to speed up delivery times and improve order delivery conditions. We are delighted with the global success of the Chinese IT industry and are interested in expanding cooperation,” he said.

At the end, the parties also discussed the issues of selling products of Kyrgyz manufacturers in China through the Alibaba network of companies, as well as organizing public procurement and direct access to Chinese manufacturers.

In this context, company representatives expressed interest in developing direct relations with Kyrgyzstan and using its opportunities to enter the Central Asian market.

Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational company that is one of the world leaders in online and mobile commerce. The company was founded by Jack Ma and Peng Lei in 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It provides online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale, as well as cloud computing and other services. Owns web portals Taobao, Tmall, Alibaba, AliExpress, etc. Also owns one of the world's largest cloud computing infrastructures.

Alibaba's annual revenue in 2022 was USD 134.567 billion, up 22.91% from 2021. As of September 2023, the company has more than 1.2 billion consumers.