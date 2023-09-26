Alibaba Group Expresses Interest In Developing Direct Relations With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Chinese transnational company Alibaba
Group expressed interest in developing direct relations with
Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing
Kabar.
The information was announced during the visit of Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil
Baisalov to the headquarters of the global e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group.
Thus, during the visit, Edil Baisalov got acquainted with the
current activities, strategy, further development and innovative
solutions of the company, which it is implementing around the
world.
“In Kyrgyzstan, Alibaba is well known and tens of thousands of
our citizens already use its services. More recently, decisions
have been made at the government level to speed up delivery times
and improve order delivery conditions. We are delighted with the
global success of the Chinese IT industry and are interested in
expanding cooperation,” he said.
At the end, the parties also discussed the issues of selling
products of Kyrgyz manufacturers in China through the Alibaba
network of companies, as well as organizing public procurement and
direct access to Chinese manufacturers.
In this context, company representatives expressed interest in
developing direct relations with Kyrgyzstan and using its
opportunities to enter the Central Asian market.
Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational company that is one of
the world leaders in online and mobile commerce. The company was
founded by Jack Ma and Peng Lei in 1999 and is headquartered in
Hangzhou, China. It provides online and mobile marketplaces in
retail and wholesale, as well as cloud computing and other
services. Owns web portals Taobao, Tmall, Alibaba, AliExpress, etc.
Also owns one of the world's largest cloud computing
infrastructures.
Alibaba's annual revenue in 2022 was USD 134.567 billion, up
22.91% from 2021. As of September 2023, the company has more than
1.2 billion consumers.
