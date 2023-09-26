Nexans Awarded Copper Mark Label For Responsible Copper Production

_PRESS RELEASE_



Nexans production facilities in Montreal (Canada) and Lens (France) have been awarded the Copper Mark in recognition of responsible and sustainable copper rod prod uction practices

The Copper Mark works with partners to help increase the amount of responsibly produced and sourced copper around the world This recognition highlights Nexans' overall commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Group's initiatives to be on the forefront regarding crucial issues such as copper responsible production



Paris, September 26 , 2023 – Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, announced today that its Montreal (Canada) and Lens (France) metallurgy facilities have been awarded The Copper Mark.

This recognition demonstrates Nexans' contribution to sustainable development and provides a comprehensive social and environmental assurance program for copper rod production. Nexans is one of the first cable manufacturers and rod mill operators to receive this award in North America and Europe.

Nexans' Montreal and Lens sites obtained the Copper Mark label following a site-level evaluation conducted by independent audit firms. Both sites have been assessed against the 32 internationally recognized sustainability criteria including environmental, social, and governance standards.

Christophe Allain – Nexans Global Portfolio Director Non - Ferrous Metals – said: “The Copper Mark is the only organization working diligently to ensure sustainable production of copper and whose focus on social and environmental responsibility mirror those of Nexans. Being awarded this label is key at a time when Corporate Social Responsibility is becoming a key component of the metals and mining Industry.”

Vincent Dessale – Nexans Chief Operating Officer Senior Executive VP – added: “In the fight against climate change, solutions that support the world's energy transition make a real difference. Copper rod responsible production is a key component to this goal. This is why we are thrilled to be awarded the Copper Mark, an organization that shares the same values as ours. We look forward to continuing our metallurgy initiatives in our facilities to create a more sustainable future. This achievement has been possible thanks the dedication of our 272 collaborators working in the Lens and Montreal sites.”

Copper is a crucial part of the renewable energy transition as it is a primary component in electrification. As countries attempt to reach net-zero goals, copper demand is expected to soar in the future. Nexans' responsibility is to make sure this increasing demand will be met according to responsible production practices. The Copper Mark recognition fully highlights Nexans' position at the forefront of the sustainable electrification of the world. The Group has been a member of the UN Global Compact since 2008 and has been including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) priorities since then.

Nexans will soon launch the same process in order to seek to obtain the Copper Mark label for its two other rod mill facilities in Peru and Chile.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit

Contacts :