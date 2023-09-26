World Tourism Day In Riyadh Wed. Celebrates Green Investment, Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The World Tourism Day 2023, to be celebrated on Wednesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, will focus on bringing the world together around them theme of Tourism and Green Investments.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Member States would mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programs.

On this occasion, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, "Tourism has never been more important for our economies or for our societies. Its potential is enormous. And so on this World Tourism Day, we celebrate tourism's ability to drive growth while also highlighting the vital need for investments to ensure such growth is inclusive and sustainable."

During this year's celebrations, UNWTO will place the emphasis on Tourism and Green Investments.

The day will focus on the importance of the investment for people (by investing in education and skills), for the planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation) for prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In Riyadh, UNWTO will present its Global Tourism Investment Framework and hold a series of high-level panels focusing on the challenges and opportunities surrounding investment in tourism. The official World Tourism Day celebrations will also see the winners of the inaugural UNWTO Women in Tech Startup Competition for the Middle East announced.

World Tourism Day 2023 is set to be the biggest celebration so far.

UNWTO will welcome representatives from more than 100 of its Member States, including more than 50 Ministers of Tourism. Joining them will be high-level representatives from tourism's private sector, both from the Middle East region and globally. The first World Tourism Day was held in 1980.

As the Global Day of Observance for tourism, it offers a chance to celebrate the sector's vital role in advancing peace and prosperity and UNWTO's global regions take turns in hosting the official celebrations, always around a timely and relevant theme.

The date of September 27th marks the day the Statutes of the Organization that became UNWTO were signed. (end)

