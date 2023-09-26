EPS Releases New Switch Erasure Update With Power Automation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boston, MA and Uxbridge, MA, September 26, 2023 -- Extreme Protocol Solutions (EPS), leading-edge developer of Enterprise Data Erasure software, announced today that their flagship erasure software, XErase will now include an update that controls programmable power supplies enabling up to 24 switches to be erased simultaneously and completely automating the process for all modern switches.



"This feature is game-changing for our switch erasure customers," said EPS President/CEO, Roger Gagnon. "After connecting the required cables to the device, the technician simply hits the power button on the screen, and discovery/erasure are fully automated. No more following prompted instructions and powering devices off and back on, it's seamless now."



The feature is designed to dramatically improve the simplicity and productivity of erasing network devices. Older switches that use mode buttons to enter recovery mode will still need to have manual interaction, but all modern switches that enter recovery mode via control keys can take advantage of this new feature.



"We have listened to our customer requests for simplicity and automation in this space, and our team delivered it quickly. This really makes processing Network Devices so much easier and faster than before," said Brent Burkholder, V.P. of Engineering at EPS. "We pride ourselves on our turn-around speed. Obviously, every feature request has its own challenges and timeframes, but we aim to do things as quickly as possible for our customers."



About Extreme Protocol Solutions:

EPS provides the most sophisticated enterprise data erasure software, hardware and services to all industries. Trusted for over 24 years by Storage OEMs, ITADs, Financial, Medical, and Retail giants, our solutions and services can destroy sensitive data beyond forensic recovery. Founded in 1996, EPS is a privately held company headquartered in Uxbridge, Massachusetts.



For more information, please visit or call 508-278-3600.

