Orbitel Launches O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The launch comes after O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit became a sensation in North America.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Orbitel , an expert and innovator in the boba tea space dedicated to bringing the authentic taste and experience of bubble tea to enthusiasts worldwide, today announced that its O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit will soon launch in Europe. After becoming an overwhelming sensation in North America, the innovative kit is set to redefine Europe's enthusiasm for bubble tea, providing European boba lovers with an opportunity to embrace the boba culinary revolution.

After O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit's introduction to North America, boba enthusiasts began clamoring for its introduction to the European market. Thankfully for them, the innovative kit recently debuted at Carrefour stores throughout Europe, showcasing the continued upward trajectory of the global bubble tea trend.

The kit celebrates the art of creating bubble tea, providing consumers with a unique experience focused on taste, creativity, and convenience. It boasts three delectable flavors, cups, ambient instant boba packs, marbling syrup, and eco-friendly 100% compostable tea fiber straws. The kit's marbling syrup creates stripe-like swirls, which consumers can pair with their choice of plant-based or non-dairy beverage bases.

“The entire Orbitel team is excited to now offer our O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit in Carrefour stores throughout Europe,” said Gary Tsai, Founder of Orbitel.“After receiving such a warm welcome in North America, we're proud to provide European boba tea lovers with an opportunity to experience a premium bubble tea product.”

To mark O's Bubble Instant Marbling Boba Kit, Orbitel will host an exhibit at Anuga Cologne 2023 from October 7-11. Boba lovers are invited to visit the booth at Stand Hall 11.3 H20 to experience the future of bubble tea firsthand.

About Orbitel

Orbitel is a global innovator in the boba tea space, dedicated to bringing the authentic taste and experience of bubble tea to enthusiasts worldwide. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and convenience, Orbitel's O's Bubble brand has redefined the DIY bubble tea experience. To learn more, visit .

