Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Attends Group Wedding Reception

(MENAFN
- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a group wedding reception, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness congratulated the newlyweds, and their families, wishing them a happy married life.
Senior officials and family members also attended the ceremony.
