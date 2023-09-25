UK Companies Cooperate With Turkmenistan To Improve Energy Sustainability - Trade Dept (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. UK
companies are actively developing cooperation with key departments
of Turkmenistan in order not only to increase energy sustainability
but also to create long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships,
a source at the UK Department for Business and Trade told Trend .
Thus, the department noted that in addition to energy, the
companies of the UK are actively developing cooperation with
Turkmenistan in such important sectors as the chemical industry and
mechanical engineering, which contributes to the diversity and
sustainability of their partnerships.
At the same time, it was noted that both countries closely
cooperate and work together on the development of agriculture and
infrastructure, as well as increase their trade ties, thereby
strengthening existing partnerships and contributing to overall
economic development.
The Department noted that Turkmenistan remains a valuable
trading partner for the UK, demonstrating a large trade turnover of
52 million pounds in the first quarter of 2023 alone.
Meanwhile, cooperation between the UK and Turkmenistan is an
important and multifaceted initiative that covers various sectors
and areas of interest. Starting with economic relations, trade, and
investment, the two countries are actively developing partnerships
for mutual benefit.
