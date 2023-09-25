UK Companies Cooperate With Turkmenistan To Improve Energy Sustainability - Trade Dept (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 26. UK companies are actively developing cooperation with key departments of Turkmenistan in order not only to increase energy sustainability but also to create long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships, a source at the UK Department for Business and Trade told Trend .

Thus, the department noted that in addition to energy, the companies of the UK are actively developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in such important sectors as the chemical industry and mechanical engineering, which contributes to the diversity and sustainability of their partnerships.

At the same time, it was noted that both countries closely cooperate and work together on the development of agriculture and infrastructure, as well as increase their trade ties, thereby strengthening existing partnerships and contributing to overall economic development.

The Department noted that Turkmenistan remains a valuable trading partner for the UK, demonstrating a large trade turnover of 52 million pounds in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the UK and Turkmenistan is an important and multifaceted initiative that covers various sectors and areas of interest. Starting with economic relations, trade, and investment, the two countries are actively developing partnerships for mutual benefit.