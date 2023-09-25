Libya Hurricane Killed 64 Palestinians, Says Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- 64 Palestinians killed, and more than 10 went missing in the recent hurricane that struck eastern Libya, Ahmad Al-Deek, the political advisor to the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Monday.The number of affected families in varying ways amounted to more than 110, according to data received by the Ministry from Palestine's Embassy in Tripoli, and information collected and confirmed by designated committees under the supervision of Palestinian consulate in Benghazi, the Libyan News Agency cited the Palestinian official as saying.