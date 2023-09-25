Turkmenistan Places Top Priority On Cutting Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan pays great attention to reducing methane emissions,
Trend reports.
This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during
the 'Independence of Turkmenistan: experience and prospects for the
development of international cooperation' International Conference,
held in Ashgabat.
During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed the
country's resolute readiness to implement the roadmap of
international cooperation to reduce methane emissions, approved by
the President of Turkmenistan.
Furthermore, the head of the country's Foreign Ministry informed
about the details of the process of Turkmenistan's accession to the
Global Commitment in this direction.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan plans to achieve zero growth in
greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and in the long term to
significantly reduce emissions annually, both at the expense of its
financial resources and with the technical and financial support of
international organizations.
