(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
Brasília – For the fifth straight week the final market has raised its Brazilian economic growth forecast, from 2.89% to 2.92%. The estimate appears on this Monday (25)'s Focus Readout, a weekly survey by the Central Bank of Brazil.
The next year is expected to see the growth domestic product (GDP) grow by 1.5%. For 2025 and 2026, the financial market forecasts a GDP expansion at 1.9% and 2%, respectively.
Overcoming the projections, the second quarter of this year saw the Brazilian economy grow by 0.9% compared to the first quarter, according to government statistics agency IBGE. Year on year, the Brazilian economy grew by 3.4%. The GDP grew 3.2% in the 12 months through June. It grew 3.7% in the first half of the year.
The financial market forecasts the US dollar value will stand at BRL 4.95 by the end of the year. By the end of 2024 it's expected to stand at BRL 5.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©AFP
The post Financial market raises Brazil's growth forecast appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .
MENAFN25092023000213011057ID1107136782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.