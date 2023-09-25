Financial Market Raises Brazil’S Growth Forecast

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





Brasília – For the fifth straight week the final market has raised its Brazilian economic growth forecast, from 2.89% to 2.92%. The estimate appears on this Monday (25)'s Focus Readout, a weekly survey by the Central Bank of Brazil.

The next year is expected to see the growth domestic product (GDP) grow by 1.5%. For 2025 and 2026, the financial market forecasts a GDP expansion at 1.9% and 2%, respectively.

Overcoming the projections, the second quarter of this year saw the Brazilian economy grow by 0.9% compared to the first quarter, according to government statistics agency IBGE. Year on year, the Brazilian economy grew by 3.4%. The GDP grew 3.2% in the 12 months through June. It grew 3.7% in the first half of the year.

The financial market forecasts the US dollar value will stand at BRL 4.95 by the end of the year. By the end of 2024 it's expected to stand at BRL 5.

