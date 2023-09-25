(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Robotics and Automation Actuators: Taking Industry to Next Level

Robotics and automation are some of the key factors benefitting companies in diverse sectors these days.

They are responsible for multiplying the productions, reducing losses, and meeting demand on time. Robots in different shapes and forms are already helping in several industrial processes.

Whether you know it or not robotics and automation are already an integral part of human lives. The progress in manufacturing and the invention of innovative technology made it possible to upgrade the diverse range of machinery and tools with automation tools.

What are actuators in robotics?

Actuators are devices that are used in automation and robotics to produce linear or rotatory motion. Basically, these devices are the ones that convert energy into physical motion. Actuators are necessary to make turn robot wheels.

What type of actuator is extensively used for automation and robotics purposes?

There are several types of actuators present in the global market for various purposes, such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric. Electric actuators are widely used for automation and robotics purposes. These actuators are the ones that convert electric energy into physical rotatory or linear motion and these can be AC/DC actuators but mostly DC actuators are used for robotics purposes.

How to maintain the actuator?

Actuator valves are an essential factor in the robotics industry and it is very necessary to maintain actuators to enhance overall productivity. Maintaining valve actuators is an important factor and there are some points that need to be taken into consideration to maintain an actuator, such as:



Regularly external check actuators for wear and tear.

Check automation performance to analyze the actuator valve conditions to make necessary changes in valves. Regular check of leakages, fluid levels, and damages

How to choose the right actuators for automation work?

There are various types of actuators with various usage advantages and disadvantages. Every actuator has different industry use but three main types of actuators are mainly used for automation and robotics work, they are as follows:

1. Pneumatic Actuators : These actuators are powered by air to give quick and accurate movements. Pneumatic actuators are devices that convert energy-compressed air or gas into mechanical motion that regulates one or more control elements. These types of actuators can handle high torque loads and are capable of modulating process control. Compressible gas being the main power source for these types of actuators, these actuators tend to have performance consistency and limited cycle ratio.

Advantages :

Cheaper than other actuatorsSafe and easy to operateClean and less pollution to the environment

Disadvantages :

Sensitive to vibrations that can be caused by the continuous motion of robotsNoisy and LoudLack of precision controls

2. Hydraulic Actuators : These actuators are used in robots handling heavy loads and compared to other actuators, these can produce very high force. Hydraulic actuators offer accuracy, higher speed, and stability. Hydraulic arms are used for mass manufacturing operations such as auto assemblies in various industries.

Advantages :

Less NoiseSimple and easy to maintainEasy to spot any leakagesAccurate and easy to controlConstant force regardless of speed change

Disadvantages :

More expensive than other actuatorsWrong system can damage the whole componentsFluid leakage can create environmental problemsProper maintenance is required

3. Electric Actuators : These are most commonly used in robotics as they convert electric energy to rotatory or linear motion. Electric actuators are used in robots that are commonly used for moving or handling larger parts in factories. Robots are used in the automotive industry to assemble and weld various parts.

Advantages :

Less noise compared to Hydraulic and pneumatic onesEasy to program and networkImmediately diagnosed and easy for maintenanceNo leaks, which leads to fewer environmental hazards

Disadvantages :

Overheating issues can cause wear and tear issuesNot suitable for every environmentNeed to replace actuators to change speed or torque as the parameters are always fixedHigh initial cost of electric actuators

Nowadays, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) are taking over almost every industry with Artificial Intelligence technology to enhance productivity and work efficiency.

Robots and automation are the future and they will be used in almost every industry in the coming years as the demand for robots is increasing across the globe. This increasing demand for robots and automation is ultimately going to increase the demand for actuators.

The automotive sector is going to increase in the coming years as the EV sector is booming nowadays with a variety of range models and governments across the globe are also launching new schemes for EVs.

The automotive sector is one of the most promising sectors for the actuators market as the demand for robots and automation is rapidly increasing to assemble different automotive parts.

Market Insights

The robotics and automation actuators market size was valued at USD 18.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 45 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The growth of the market is attributed to the implementation of innovative actuators such as shape memory alloy actuators, pneumatic muscle arm actuators, and compact electric actuators.

The rapid growth in the use of robotics and automation across various industries such as chemicals, aerospace & defense, automation, and mining can boost the further demand for actuators in the coming years.

Moreover, new technological developments in robotics arms and the automation process can create lucrative opportunities for the actuators use for various use across different industries during the forecast period.

Key players manufacturing advanced actuators in the global markets are SMC, Rockwell Automation, Curtis Wright, Altra Industrial Motion, ABB, Tolomatic, Inc., Thomson Industries, Inc., SKF Motion Technologies, Rotomation, Moog Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Macron Dynamics Inc., DVG Automation S.p.A., and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.