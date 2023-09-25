Solid And ASOCS Unveil Joint O-RAN Solution For Private 5G Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD , the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, and ASOCS , a leading provider of private 5G network software, today announced a partnership to deliver a complete O-RAN-compliant solution for private 5G and Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks. The joint solution enables rapid deployment of scalable private 5G campus networks with intelligent real-time positioning using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum.

The new private 5G network solution comprises the SOLiD CBRS O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU), the ASOCS CYRUS ® virtual O-RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) and Centralized Unit (O-CU), and ASOCS Hermes NGP real-time positioning software. The CBRS-compliant solution, certified by the OnGo Alliance , empowers a range of mission-critical Industry 4.0 use cases, such as manufacturing automation, predictive maintenance, real-time asset tracking, and occupational health and safety.

The SOLiD CBRS O-RU complies with O-RAN ALLIANCE fronthaul specifications, supporting 4G LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) in standalone (SA) or non-standalone (NSA) architecture. The O-RU is compatible with various virtual or physical baseband products via an eCPRI interface. To improve private 5G network service agility, scalability, and efficiency, the SOLiD Fronthaul Multiplexer (MUX) technology eliminates the need for dedicated bandwidth for each RU, enabling more economical use of the CBRS spectrum.

“With the power of AI, the ASOCS software-as-a-service solution enables a cloud-based private 5G network with real-time indoor/ outdoor positioning intelligence to connect data-driven Industry 4.0 edge applications with high accuracy and low latency,” said Niv Zimmerman, vice president of solutions, ASOCS.“Together with SOLiD, we offer a unique, comprehensive solution for deploying private 5G and IIoT networks in a scalable model.”

“SOLiD is at the forefront of innovating connectivity with Open RAN architecture, changing how mobile network operators, system integrators, and manufacturers build tomorrow's networks,” said Yong Hoon Kang, Ph.D., chief technology officer, SOLiD Americas.“The powerful combination of the SOLiD CBRS O-RAN Radio Unit and ASOCS software unleashes 5G to enable fast, turnkey deployment of robust and secure private in-building networks that transform the business environment.”

“With low latency, fast data speeds, high reliability, and solid security, the true promise of 5G over CBRS is to enable Industry 4.0 applications for greater productivity and profitability,” said Alan Ewing, executive director, OnGo Alliance.“The SOLiD and ASOCS collaboration is an outstanding example from two of our members of how 5G NR and CBRS come together to deliver exceptional performance.”

SOLiD and ASOCS have completed multiple interoperability tests proving the performance of their Open RAN technologies. To learn more, visit SOLiD and ASOCS in meeting room #1178 at MWC Las Vegas , September 26-28.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues - from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit .

About ASOCS

ASOCS provides a fully virtualized private 5G network solution, along with 5G real-time positioning services for enterprises that require mission-critical, data-driven applications. ASOCS products are delivered on a scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, enabling companies to easily implement private 5G networks and benefit from high network reliability, enhanced security, and low latency. For more information, visit .



