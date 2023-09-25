Parliamentary Delegation Of Vietnam To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. A
parliamentary delegation led by Member of the Central Committee of
the Communist Party of Vietnam, First Deputy Chairman of the
National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Hac Dinh will visit Kazakhstan
on September 25-28, 2023, said the official representative of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov during a
briefing, Trend reports.
The visit is scheduled to include bilateral meetings with Maulen
Ashimbayev, Yerlan Koshanov, Serik Zhumangarin, Arman Kyrykbaev,
and Askhat Zhumagali, the head of the anti-corruption agency, as
well as the chairs of the Senate and Mazhilis of the Parliament of
the Republic of Kazakhstan, respectively.
