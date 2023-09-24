Russians Hit Kherson And Antonivka With Guided Aerial Bombs

"The Russian army launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kherson and two strikes on Antonivka," Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

Mrochko added that information about the destruction and victims was being clarified.

As reported, this afternoon the Russian invaders hit the industrial zone in Dniprovskyi district and civilian infrastructure in Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

Illustrative photo