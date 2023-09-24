Media: US plans to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

(MENAFN) Washington is anticipated to transport a “small number” of extended-range ATACMS surface-to-surface projectiles to Ukraine, United States press sources stated on Friday, quoting many representatives accustomed with the issue.



The promise was allegedly established by United States Leader Joe Biden throughout a conference with his Ukrainian equal Vladimir Zelensky the day prior. The representative, who talked to the news agency on condition of secrecy, did not expose when the declaration on the ATACMS bundle is going to be made or when the projectiles are going to actually get delivered to Ukraine, only depicting the amount of munitions to be transferred as “small.”



The ATACMS projectiles boast a range of nearly 190 miles (at least 300 kilometers), with their expected distribution predictable to more improve Ukraine’s extended-range abilities. Kiev has recurrently commanded weaponries of this kind from Washington, with the Biden management’s attitude on the matter apparently instable over the past few months from a flat rejection against “consideration” of such maneuver.



