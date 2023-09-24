Azerbaijani Para Taekwondo Athlete Becomes World Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (K-44) won
the title of world champion. The athlete, who competed at 70 kg,
achieved this success at the world championships held in Veracruz,
Mexico, Azernews reports, citing the Taekwondo
Federation.
The Federation noted that Khalilov, who was released from the
1/16 finals, faced a Spanish para taekwondo athlete in his first
fight. The Azerbaijani athlete defeated the world and European
champion with a score of 7:3. He then knocked out the Georgian
athlete - 16:2. Imameddin fought with the representative of Cuba in
the semi-finals. In a tense match, the member of the national team
won with a score of 12:9.
The Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete's opponent in the final
was from Uzbekistan. Khalilov won this time with a score of 5:2,
won the title of world champion and sang the Azerbaijani national
anthem in Mexico. With this, Imameddin won the 6th prize in the 6
competitions he participated in. The para taekwondo athlete, who
won first place in the European Paralympic Games in the
Netherlands, the open World Challenge Race in South Korea, and the
Grand Prix in Mexico, was second in the European Open Championship
in France and third in the Grand Prix in Paris.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.