Parliamentary Committee, Kazakh Envoy Talk Ties

Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Association discussed on Sunday with the Kazakhstan Ambassador Aidarbek Tumatov means to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and advance them in various fields.
The association's president MP Ramzi Ajarma said during the meeting that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, has overcome many challenges and burdens as a result of multiple waves of refugees, despite its limited resources.
He added that the members of the association are looking to strengthen relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan to achieve the common interests of the two countries in all fields.
Ajarma lauded Kazakhstan's role in supporting the efforts of King Abdullah in achieving comprehensive and just peace and supporting the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
For his part, Tumatov commended Jordan's steps in maintaining peace and restoring stability in the region, as well as the comprehensive reforms and development projects.
He pointed out that Amman and Astana see eye-to-eye on a number of issues, and are committed to to reaching the level of developed countries in comprehensive political and economic reforms.
He pointed to his country's measures to facilitate the travel of Jordanian tourists to Kazakhstan, adding that in the near future, electronic visas will be used instead of paper visas.
He called for opening a direct air route between the two countries, stressing the necessity of opening channels of communication between the Kazakh and Jordanian parliaments and exchanging expertise, visits and experiments.
Tumatov gave an overview of his country, its geographical location, the nature of its population, and political reforms, explaining that Kazakhstan ranks ninth in the world in terms of the number of Muslims.
