Idli-Sambhar To Fish Curry-7 South Indian Lunch Good For Health Heart

World Heart Day 2023: South Indian lunches are heart-healthy and full of good grains, lean meats, veggies, and spices. Here are seven lunch items that are good for heart health



Aviyal is a mixed vegetable dish cooked with a coconut-based paste and seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It's a nutritious and heart-healthy side dish.



Spinach is rich in heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and folate. When combined with lentils and spices, it makes for a nutritious and satisfying dish.



Replace white rice with brown rice to increase fiber content and improve heart health. It's a great accompaniment for curries, sambhar, and other South Indian dishes.



South is known for its delicious fish curries, often made with tamarind, coconut milk, and a blend of spices. Mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, good for heart.



Rasam is a tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a black pepper and cumin blend. It's low in calories and has potential health benefits.

Sambhar is a flavorful lentil soup with various vegetables tamarind and South Indian spices. It's rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals; the lentils provide plant-based protein.



Idli is a steamed rice cake that is light and easy to digest. It's served with coconut chutney, which provides healthy fats from coconut and can be made with minimal added oil.

