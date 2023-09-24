Idli-Sambhar To Fish Curry-7 South Indian Lunch Good For Health Heart

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Heart Day 2023: South Indian cuisine offers a variety of delicious and heart-healthy lunch options that include whole grains, lean proteins, and an abundance of vegetables and spices. Here are seven South Indian lunch items that are good for heart health
World Heart Day 2023: South Indian lunches are heart-healthy and full of good grains, lean meats, veggies, and spices. Here are seven lunch items that are good for heart health
Aviyal is a mixed vegetable dish cooked with a coconut-based paste and seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It's a nutritious and heart-healthy side dish.
Spinach is rich in heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and folate. When combined with lentils and spices, it makes for a nutritious and satisfying dish.
Replace white rice with brown rice to increase fiber content and improve heart health. It's a great accompaniment for curries, sambhar, and other South Indian dishes.
South is known for its delicious fish curries, often made with tamarind, coconut milk, and a blend of spices. Mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, good for heart.
Rasam is a tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a black pepper and cumin blend. It's low in calories and has potential health benefits.
Sambhar is a flavorful lentil soup with various vegetables tamarind and South Indian spices. It's rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals; the lentils provide plant-based protein.
Idli is a steamed rice cake that is light and easy to digest. It's served with coconut chutney, which provides healthy fats from coconut and can be made with minimal added oil.
MENAFN24092023007385015968ID1107128705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.