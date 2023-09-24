Fall Community Classes At Vcuarts Qatar To Commence In October

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) – a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university has announced the selection of art and design community classes that will be offered in the Fall semester. The courses will run from October 1 to December 13.

A total of seven courses will be offered to the public, both introductory and advanced. Together, these will cover several subject areas – ranging from graphic design, interior design, and embroidery to digital drawing, abstract expressionism, and line sketching. The classes, held by VCUarts Qatar's Community and Continuing Education programme twice a year, are designed to engage the creative in everyone, regardless of age, experience, or professional background.

“The Fall 2023 Community Education Program reinforces our commitment to imparting the principles and foundations of art and design to a wider audience beyond the walls of our University,” said Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for Community and Continuing Education.“The Program also serves as a gateway for prospective students to discover and explore the diverse disciplines we offer at VCUarts Qatar.”

The courses offered are:“Introduction to Digital Drawing: Sketchbook” – Sundays, October 1 to November 12;“Interior Design (Basics)” on Mondays, October 2 to November 6;“Graphic Design for Beginners: Design Theory” on Tuesdays, October 3 to November 21;“From Photos to Sketches: Expressive Line Sketching” – Saturdays, October 14 to December 2;“Interior Design (Advanced) on Sundays and Wednesdays, November 19 to December 13;“Introduction to Embroidery” – Sundays and Tuesdays, November 19 to December 12; Abstract Expressionism Painting – Mondays and Wednesdays, November 20 to December 13.

In addition to these courses, VCUarts Qatar will offer free, online classes as part of a Community Taster Program that will aim to provide exposure to the disciplines offered at the University, and create awareness of the fundamentals of arts and design. Three classes catering to beginners are set to be delivered as part of this initiative, focusing on expressive line sketching, design theory, and colour trends.

The free taster courses include“Color Trends of 2023: How to Choose Paint like a Designer” on September 25.