Military Operation Kills 30 Shabab Militants In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Somali national army said Saturday its forces killed 30 members of Al-Shabab militia in Mudug region, Central Somalia.
The military operation led also to the destruction of a militia center, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported.
Meanwhile casualties and injuries of a suicide attack at a security checkpoint in the town of Beledweyne in central Somalia are still not officially accounted for, with reports saying of 13 killed and 20 injured. (end)
aff.hb
MENAFN23092023000071011013ID1107126660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.