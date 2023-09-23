Iran Sounds Out Impossibility Of Reviving Nuclear Deal With World Powers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. It is not
impossible for all parties (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China,
and Germany) to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir Abdollahian told reporters in New York on Sept. 23, Trend reports.
Meanwhile, as reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian is currently in New York to attend the UN General
Assembly meeting.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
In order to achieve this goal, according to Abdollahian, the
parties need to show their genuine will and commitment to revive
the JCPOA, which would lead to the lifting of sanctions on
Iran.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur