Singer Revamps Colombo Service Centre With Enhanced Customer Experience

Singer Sri Lanka PLC is pleased to announce the revamping of its Colombo Service Centre, reaffirming the brand's dedication to providing exceptional services to their valued customers. The new facility located in Borella aims to redefine the customer service experience for all patrons.

Sharing his thoughts, Mahesh Wijewardene, Chief Executive Officer, Singer Group of Companies said,“The revamping of our Colombo Service Centre underscores Singer's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services to our customers. We believe the new enhancements will provide a more convenient and pleasant after-sales experience for them and make their interactions with us more seamless and enjoyable.”

Recognizing the uniqueness of each customer and their requests, Singer offers personalized assistance and tailored solutions designed to meet a range of diverse and specific requirements.

Singer's team of highly trained technicians and customer care specialists possess an in-depth understanding of their wide range of products, ensuring that customer requirements are met with accurate solutions and insights.

The service centre also boasts a dedicated spare parts counter providing customers with easy access to genuine spare parts for renowned brands such as TCL, Samsung, Beko, Hitachi and Panasonic. As the trusted service partner and exclusive agent for many of these leading brands, Singer offers these parts over the counter to further enhance the customer experience at their service centre.

Kasun Udayanga, Head of Service and Processes, Singer Sri Lanka PLC said,“We are happy to announce the revamping of our service centre in Colombo. Our commitment to providing exceptional services to our valued customers has never been stronger. The new service centre in Colombo is not just a place for repairs; it's a symbol of innovation and improvement. With state-of-the-art tools, a team of highly trained experts, and a commitment to personalized assistance, we are here to meet the requirements of each customer.”

The Colombo service centre is now also enhanced with a cutting-edge Queue Management System (QMS) implemented by Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) which will significantly reduce the customer waiting time, a pleasant lounge area where customers can comfortably wait till the repair is completed or till their token number is called, and a Call Management System designed to ensure that every customer is promptly attended to.

Singer also introduced the Singer Care App, an alternative and complementary after-sales feature, which provides the convenience of repairing and servicing products from the comfort of one's home. The app which can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple Stores is available to patrons island-wide and supports scheduling repairs, following up on service requests and accessing product information around the clock.