Kuwait Voices Support For Hosting Expo 2023 Doha In Qatar

New York: Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah expressed Kuwait's welcoming of Qatar hosting Expo 2023 Doha under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” with the aim of promoting innovative solutions for the sustainability of desert regions.

This statement was made by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah during his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, representing Amir of Kuwait H H Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The Kuwaiti PM emphasised the importance of international cooperation based on partnership and responsibility in addressing the myriad risks and threats facing today's world, including conflicts between nations, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the rise of terrorism, increasing poverty levels, as well as threats related to natural disasters, climate change, food security challenges, and modern cyber threats and their impact on cybersecurity.

He renewed Kuwait's commitment to the multiparty international system, the principles and goals of the UN Charter, and the development and enhancement of international governance to ensure the fulfilment of its noble mission in preserving international peace and security and serving humanity.

He expressed the Kuwaiti government's anticipation of the support of UN member states for Kuwait's candidacy for membership to the Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term at the elections next month. Regarding regional matters, he noted Kuwait's commitment to the agreement regulating navigation in Khawr Abd Allah, concluded between Kuwait and Iraq in 2012, and the security exchange protocol with Iraq signed between the Kuwaiti Naval Force Command and the Iraqi Naval Force Command in 2008, both of which are of vital importance in maintaining security and navigation safety.

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti PM affirmed that the ownership of natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Kuwaiti-Saudi divided zone, including the entire Dorra field, is solely a common ownership between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and both have exclusive rights to exploit these resources.

He also reiterated his country's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and emphasised the necessity of achieving peace in Yemen, Sudan, and Syria.