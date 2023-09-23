Kyrgyzstan's Trade With Austria Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 23. Trade
turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Austria amounted to $12.474 million
from January through July 2023, accounting for 0.2 percent of
Kyrgyzstan's total trade, Trend reports.
Data from the State Statistical Committee of the country
indicates that this figure is 2.2 times higher than in the same
period of 2022 ($5.551 million).
Imports by Kyrgyzstan from Austria, constituting the largest
share of the total trade turnover, reached $12.240 million, which
is a rise of 2.3 times compared to $5.108 million from January
through July 2022. This accounts for 0.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan's
total imports.
On the other hand, exports from Kyrgyzstan to Austria amounted
to $234,400, decreasing by 48 percent compared to the same months
in 2022, when they reached $443,100.
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with European countries totaled
$1.066 billion from January through July 2023, making up 13.1
percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade. The figure increased 3.9
times compared to the same period in 2022 ($272.972 million).
Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe amounted to $657.847 million,
which is a 2.9-fold increase year-on-year. These imports
constituted 10 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total imports.
Kyrgyzstan's exports to European countries during this period
experienced a more significant increase, growing by 7.7 times.
Exports totaled $408.782 million from January through July 2023,
compared to $52.718 million during the same months in 2022. Exports
to European countries accounted for 25.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's
total exports.
