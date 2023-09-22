Pennsylvania American Water Reaches Agreement To Acquire Audubon Water Company













Audubon is a private, investor-owned system serving approximately 2,900 customers in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County and is located directly between Pennsylvania American Water's existing Royersford and Norristown water systems.

“Through this transaction, our growing customer base will benefit from the financial investment needed to deliver necessary infrastructure improvements to secure long-term access to safe drinking water,” noted Martha Russell, President of Audubon.

Pennsylvania American Water will, over time, interconnect Audubon's system with Pennsylvania American Water's Royersford and Norristown systems, eliminating the system's reliance upon groundwater supply and the need for PFAS-related treatment upgrades. This improvement will provide a cleaner and more reliable water source for Audubon's customers as well as sufficient supply to support additional area growth. Within the first five years of ownership, the company plans to invest more than $20 million into the system to upgrade aging water infrastructure.

“We look forward to becoming the water service provider for these customers in Lower Providence Township, and we appreciate that the leadership at Audubon Water Company is entrusting us with this privilege,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner.“The interconnections, system upgrades and source of supply improvements we will accomplish through this acquisition will greatly benefit area customers, while further promoting regionalization and consolidation of our Montgomery County systems.”

Pennsylvania American Water and Audubon Water Company will seek approval of the acquisition from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Pennsylvania American Water will adopt Audubon's current rates at closing. The PUC regulates the company's rates, and any future rate changes would have to be reviewed and approved by the PUC. Pennsylvania American Water offers grants and discounted services to customers who qualify through its H2O Help to Others Program .

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people across 14 regulated jurisdictions and 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

For more information, visit amwaterand join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

Contacts

Media:

Kara Rahn



Senior Manager, Government, and External Affairs, Eastern PA



484-238-5216



