Hitpaw Voice Changer V1.1.0 Released: Change Your Voice With AI







Image Caption: HitPaw AI Voice Changer V1.1.0.

KEY FEATURES OF HITPAW VOICE CHANGER V1.1.0

AI Voice Change

HitPaw Voice Changer now incorporates cutting-edge AI technology to transform your voice like never before. Users can upload audio/video files to change their voice with many AI Voice effects like Trump, Taylor, Bieber and... Whether you're looking to have some fun, protect your privacy, or explore creative endeavors, AI Voice Change in HitPaw Voice Changer provides limitless opportunities.

Real-time Voice Change

HitPaw Voice Changer V1.1.0 still Supports users to change voice in real time. It offer various funny voice effects and can integrate with many different platforms like Stream, Tiktok, GoogleMeet, Discord and so on.

Diverse Voice Effects Selection

Explore a wide-ranging assortment of preset voice effects, thoughtfully curated to suit every genre and mood. Elevate your content effortlessly with just a few simple clicks.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Voice Changer V1.1.0 is thoughtfully optimized to seamlessly harmonize with macOS 10.15 and higher, ensuring a fluid and encompassing experience for Mac aficionados across diverse devices.

Its pricing starts from $15.95 per month, $35.95 per year, and $65.95 for the lifetime. And in business licenses, users can choose 5 Pcs for $109.95 USD and 10 Macs for $229.95 USD.

For more information checking, you can visit:

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, voice-changing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo-enhancing etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit:

Our Social Media

YouTube:

Facebook:

X (Twitter):

Instagram:

Pinterest:

News Source: HitPaw