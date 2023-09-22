Dexterity Releases New Version Of Robotic Palletizing Software

September 22, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Dexterity , a developer of software for warehouse robots, has unveiled the 3.0 release of its Palletizing and Depalletizing software (PDP) aimed at unlocking pallet operations in the warehouse.

With a slate of new features aimed at improving throughput, reducing installation and integration time and cost, and increasing flexibility of performance, PDP 3.0 makes pallet loading and unloading effortless for third-party logistics (3PL) providers, retailers, apparel manufacturers, and other material handlers.

Dexterity's AI Software platform regularly releases new features that expand the capabilities of its core products.

The Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0 software release introduces cutting-edge features that expand warehouse operators' abilities to automate their pallet operations.

New features now available for all Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing customers include:

Since launching the Dexterity Palletizing and Depalletizing product in January 2023, Dexterity customers have received new feature releases that increase its flexibility and utilization rate in warehouse operations.

Starting from its baseline performance, Dexterity's Palletizing and Depalletizing can unload messy pallets with mixed goods at up to 700 cases per hour (cph), and palletize random, unsequenced mixed SKU cases at 350 cph.

Upon release in March 2023, Palletizing and Depalletizing 2.0 added barcode scanning, label orientation, and a switch for toggling between palletizing and depalletizing in one work cell.

Now with Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0, Dexterity has kept pace with customer needs for even greater flexibility in their workspace and the need to increase throughput and utilization.

Cary VandenAvond, CRO of Dexterity, says:“Dexterity's AI software platform uses cutting-edge robotic and automation technology to drive value for our customers.

“With our Palletizing and Depalletizing 3.0 release, we're providing even more features to our customers to ensure they are able to fully utilize robots in the full diversity of their pallet operations.”