Pilot Light Records Announces Singer

Stamford, Connecticut Sep 22, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Pilot Light Records is pleased to announce the debut single“Just Keep on Walking” by Stamford, CT-raised singer-songwriter Isabel Mirri. Mirri is an artist of an entirely new generation of young teen-age artists - loaded with talent and determined to follow in the footsteps of superstars like Taylor Swift and Adele.

Yet there is a depth to Isabel Mirri's musicianship that goes light-years beyond the first time she played "Ode to Joy" on the piano at age six, or the first song she remembers learning to sing,“I'll Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga. Citing diverse influences including Sara Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, and Lauren Spencer Smith, Mirri has indeed become a songwriter of tremendous maturity in her own right.

The trajectory of her artistic development is astonishing when you consider that it's only been five years since Mirri wrote her first song at age eleven entitled“Nightmare in Disguise." That song was written“from the narrative of a girl in a toxic relationship, blaming herself for not seeing her boyfriend's underlying controlling character. I had wanted to write a story and slip into a new perspective, so I took inspiration from songs I had previously heard and made a song of my own,” she explains.

"It was the song "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell that really inspired the way I write. Sometimes the simplest words can have the deepest and most complex meanings. She incorporated a lot of figurative language into it, and the overall song sparks emotion,” said Mirri.

“Just Keep On Walking” is now available on world-wide streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify , marking Mirri's professional debut as a recording artist. The track was produced by Kenny Cash and recorded at Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT. It features Mirri on vocals, vocal production and arrangement by Elaine Rojas, Steve Sasloe on piano, and Cash himself on guitar.

“It's always a pleasure working with a young artist with such mature penmanship. You can tell Isabel has a deep passion for writing and she immerses herself into the lyrics and melody,” said Cash.