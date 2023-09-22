Ashghal Wins Two International Health And Safety Awards

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has made a new achievement in the fields of health and safety, which are two key strategic pillars for Ashghal.

The Authority, represented by the Drainage Networks Projects Department, has won the 'Distinction' Award from the British Safety Council and the 'Gold Award' from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for 2023, for the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Project (Phase 1).

Commenting on these two achievements, Drainage Networks Projects Department Manager at Ashghal, Eng. Khalid Saif Al Khayareen said:“The Authority prioritizes the safety of its workers in line with its strategy to implement sustainable infrastructure projects, while recording outstanding health and safety performance.”

He said that these awards reflect the Authority's efforts and desire to cooperate effectively with all its partners to implement the highest standards of worksite safety, raise awareness and encourage the adoption of best practices in the field.

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Project (Phase 1) has achieved 3.5 million man-hours without injuries since the project commencement.

The project received certification from ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 in Occupational Health and Safety Management, both of which are considered an important achievement for the project and the Authority as a whole.

In this context, Head of Treatment Plants and TSE Network Projects Section Eng. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Sulaiti said that Ashghal requires that contractors provide a clear and integrated plan with specific standards and procedures to provide a healthy and safe working environment for workers.

The Authority also monitors contractors' performance at worksites in all projects and requires them to submit periodic reports during projects to ensure adherence to these standards.

Additionally, several initiatives have been implemented to enhance contractors' safety culture, including by rewarding companies that are most committed to safety standards.

Ashghal is implementing construction works for the first phase of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, with the aim of providing a cutting-edge treatment plant dedicated to industrial wastewater treatment – a first of its kind in the State of Qatar.

Ashghal has made significant progress in implementing the project according to schedule, with approximately 72% of the work completed to date.

The plant is located about 2 km southwest of the Doha Industrial Area; it will receive industrial wastewater transported through septic tanks from industrial facilities located in the Doha Industrial Area and other areas.

The plant is designed with integrated industrial wastewater treatment features and capabilities with an initial capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day, with possibility for future plant expansion by adding new phases to service future industrial expansions.