Our 'Neeyat' Mattered... We Fulfilled Our Commitment, PM Modi On Women's Reservation Bill

PM Modi received a warm welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital. This came after the Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill, which marked a historic moment in India's democratic journey.

Expressing her joy at the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' one BJP worker highlighted that they had been hearing about the concept of 33 percent reservation for women for many years, and the bill's passage was a momentous occasion.

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, women party workers and leaders held posters thanking PM Modi as they gathered to welcome him.

Outside the BJP headquarters, celebrations were in full swing, with one woman expressing her excitement over the bill's passage, which had been awaited for 27 years. She described it as the beginning of a historic era for women.

PM Modi, on Thursday, congratulated all Indians for their role in this defining moment in the nation's democratic journey. He expressed gratitude to all Rajya Sabha MPs who supported the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' noting the unanimous support as heartening.

The passage of the bill in Parliament signifies a significant step toward stronger representation and empowerment for women in India. PM Modi emphasized that it is not just legislation but also a tribute to the countless women who have contributed to the nation's growth and resilience. It celebrates the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of women across India.

The Women's Reservation Bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was unanimously passed in the Upper House with 214 members voting in favour. Women MPs took turns to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the historic passage of the legislation, presenting him with a bouquet as a symbol of their appreciation. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die following the bill's passage.