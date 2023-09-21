Turf Tank Launches New Line-Marking Robot For Sports Fields

September 21, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Turf Tank , inventor of what it says is“the world's first autonomous, GPS-guided line marking robot”, built and designed specifically for painting athletic fields, has released its new Turf Tank Two.

The company says the new Turf Tank Two will“redefine the autonomous robotic line marking industry with its innovative hardware and software capabilities”.

Mikkel Jacobsen, CEO of Turf Tank, says:“This is a very exciting day for our company with the official rollout of the Turf Tank Two.

“Turf Tank One already revolutionized the sports field-painting industry and we are continuing to push the boundaries with our technology.

“The Turf Tank Two will help turf managers around the world create professional fields in an even more efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Performance and accuracy are hallmarks of Turf Tank and the new Turf Tank Two is no exception. It features dual motor drives for enhanced torque and new optimized wheels for superior traction.

On its own and controlled through a tablet, the Turf Tank Two can paint a regulation 11v11 soccer field in under 24 minutes, a baseball or softball field in less than 11 minutes, a lacrosse field in less than 26 minutes, and a full 100-yard football field with all the lines and hash marks in less than 3.5 hours. It can also paint logos and numbers.

The Turf Tank Two is 43 inches long, 33 inches wide and just over 22.5 inches tall. It weighs 123 pounds, without paint or the battery installed, and it can hold 5.5 gallons of paint.

Enhanced features of the Turf Tank Two also include a revamped sprayer module and advanced control features, including a redesigned front panel that has convenient pause/resume options with LED indicators displaying the robot's status and a start/stop sprayer button. An LED indicator also comes on the battery.

Turf Tank Two is both eco- and environmentally friendly. Its batteries are rechargeable and because of the robot's precision and accuracy, it uses significantly less paint and eliminates the overspray that is common with either painting by hand or using many of the older paint machines and sprayers in the market.

Cleaning Turf Tank Two is also an easy process, done simply by running water through the paint system, which further reduces the impact on the environment.

To-date, Turf Tank has more than 1,600 robots painting athletic fields across the United States and more than 2,000 globally.

Its clients include schools, local parks and recreation departments, major colleges, the Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS) and several NFL stadiums.

And just recently, Turf Tank was named as one of the Most Innovative Robotics companies of 2023 by Fast Company magazine.

Launched in 2015, Turf Tank is based in Svenstrup, Denmark, a small city in Denmark.

The company has US offices in Marietta, Georgia and Omaha, Nebraska and a sales force that covers the entire country.

Guided by GPS, the Turf Tank Two uses a base station to ensure its accuracy. The base station becomes a fixed point from which the robot knows to paint the same exact field every time it is dispatched.

The base station speaks to satellites via GPS to ensure the accuracy of the field dimensions. Once a user installs a particular field layout, it becomes a simple drag and drop process through the tablet.

And from there, it's as simple as setting one to four points on each particular field to give the robot a starting point and then the robot will paint that field autonomously.

Turf Tank's latest generation software enhanced the robot's usability and it boosted the efficiency of the line marking process.

It also improves the overall user experience and enables turf managers to complete their tasks with greater speed and ease by simply tapping a few buttons, giving them greater flexibility and complete control over every aspect of the line marking process.

And with the latest software, Turf Tank also implemented text and logo functionality into its robots.