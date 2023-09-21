UNRWA Continues To Respond To Urgent Needs Of Displaced Families From Refugee Camp In Lebanon

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) continues to respond to the urgent needs of displaced families forced to flee Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, the largest in the country. UNRWA is currently hosting 800 people in four of its shelters.

Thousands of people have fled the refugee camp since fighting broke out between armed groups in late July that also led to massive destruction across most of the camp.

“Families have lost everything, and they need everything, especially protection and respite,” said Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon.“Some have run for safety only with their clothes on them. They need food, health care and support for their mental health. It is just devastating that history repeats itself as many families have lived through this horror multiple times,” she added.

With partners, UNRWA is providing a package of assistance including the delivery of warm meals, health care, clothes, mattresses, hygiene kits, baby items and psychosocial support, including group counseling and stress management. Yesterday, a large garbage collection operation started to clear 56 metric tons of solid waste from some areas in Ain al-Hilweh camp. This will continue over the coming days as waste has piled up across the camp, according to a UNRWA press release.

“Our teams have been working for weeks to support families' urgent needs. This is a drop in the ocean as much more is needed. We will continue to coordinate with partners to reach all families. We appeal to those fighting and those with influence over them to respect the ceasefire and provide safe access to the camp, including to assess the damage, especially in the eight UNRWA schools that have been taken over by armed groups,” concluded Klaus.